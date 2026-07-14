Why I voted ‘yes’ on the 2026-27 budget

While I still believe the budget is too high and inflated, I was glad to see we were able to find savings without needing to raise taxes or tap the Rainy Day Fund. In particular, the spending plan we passed today is $2.5 billion less than the spending plan Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed earlier this year.

I was pleased we won’t be implementing combined reporting for the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT), as it would negatively impact the investment and economic growth of our small businesses. Likewise, legalizing recreational marijuana and the governor’s cruel cuts to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), an educational scholarship program for middle class families, also was not included.

On the flip side, positive wins included in the budget are funding for the Rapid Bridge and Road Deployment Program, which improves critical infrastructure across the Commonwealth; performance-based metrics to fund our state-related universities; and additional money to address the waitlist issues for students wishing to enroll in our career and technology centers.

In any budget process there needs to be compromise. And while not everyone will agree with every part of this budget, I believe that what we passed today will benefits all Pennsylvanians,” Olsommer concluded.

PA State Rep. Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike)