$!Outdoor upgrades that add value to Pike County PA homes

It’s where families gather on summer nights, where friends linger around a fire pit in the fall and where homeowners are increasingly investing their money — not just for enjoyment, but for long-term property value.

From expansive patios to Cambridge fire pit kits and fully customized outdoor kitchens, outdoor living upgrades have become one of the most popular ways to improve both lifestyle and resale potential. For many local homeowners and contractors, those projects begin with Athenia Mason Supply.

“People want their outdoor spaces to feel like an extension of their home,” said Sean Hughes, general manager of Athenia Mason Supply. “A great patio or outdoor kitchen creates another place to relax, entertain and spend time together.”

And those upgrades can pay off in more ways than one.

Professionally installed patios consistently rank among the most valuable outdoor improvements. Industry estimates show patios can increase a home’s value by 8% to 10%. In a place like Pike County — where larger yards and scenic surroundings are common — that added outdoor living space can become a major selling point.