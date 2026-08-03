Lacawac Sanctuary celebrates community and conservation at 11th Annual Farm-to-Plate Dinner

Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation will hold its 11th Annual Farm-to-Plate Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the historic Watres Lodge in Lake Ariel.

Guests will enjoy a four-course, farm-to-table dinner prepared by acclaimed local chef Laurie Peterson of The Mustard Seed Café, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and producers. The evening also includes silent and live auctions, premier basket raffles, Lacawac’s popular Wine Pull, and a Fund-a-Need benefiting the Ignite STEM Fund. Thanks to a generous matching gift from the Scranton Area Community Foundation, every donation made during the appeal will be matched up to $5,000, helping expand STEM education opportunities for local youth.

Honoring community leaders

During this year’s dinner, Lacawac will honor the following recipients:

Business of the Year -The Honesdale National Bank

Founded in 1836, The Honesdale National Bank is the region’s oldest independent community bank, serving Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York’s Southern Tier through thirteen community offices and two financial administration centers.

Person of the Year -William “Willie” Reinfurt

William “Willie” Reinfurt is the founder and owner of Reinfurt Excavating, Inc., a respected full-service residential and commercial excavation contractor serving Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York. A lifelong resident of Honesdale, Willie built his reputation on hard work, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Reinfurt is deeply committed to giving back to the community. He has generously supported numerous local nonprofits, educational initiatives, and community events, believing that strong communities are built through service, partnership, and investment in future generations.

Watres Community Service Award -Terri Ditty

A Ledgedale native, Terri Ditty grew up in a family where serving others was simply a way of life. As one of ten children, she learned from an early age that strong communities are built through compassion, generosity, and hard work.

Throughout her life, Terri has dedicated herself to serving others as a PTA President, CCD teacher, Girl Scout leader, and charter member of the Hamlin Lake Ariel Rotary Club, where she has held numerous leadership positions.

In 2002, Terri and her late husband, Larry, founded Century 21 Select Group in Lake Ariel with a mission that continues to guide the company today: “We Improve the Lives We Touch.” Together, they built a business deeply rooted in community service, supporting local organizations, youth sports, community events, and countless charitable causes.

Supporting Lacawac’s mission

Proceeds from the Farm-to-Plate Dinner benefit Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation’s environmental education programs, scientific research, conservation initiatives, and community outreach efforts that serve thousands of children, families, educators, and visitors each year.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.lacawac.org or by calling 570-689-9494.