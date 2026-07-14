Lucky 7-The seventh Opera! Pike! Park! event

Artistic director and founder Javier Morales and his husband Sean Strub welcomed about 60 guests, most of whom were supporters and have since become friends, to a garden party fundraiser for the seventh Pike Opera at their Milford home on July 12.

“It’s impossible to believe that this is our seventh year,” Morales said.

The phrase “Lucky 7” refers to the widespread belief that the number 7 brings good fortune and has magical powers.

“It was a beautiful day, and the garden party was a wonderful way to show our appreciation for our neighbors who make Pike Opera’s concert possible year after year. Gracias!” Morales said.

Jim Pedranti, chairman of the opera’s board said, “The event will be held on Aug. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m., and it will bring more than 600 people to Ann Street Park to enjoy two hours of free music on a Sunday afternoon. It’s a magical experience.”

The opera singers are top rate talented performers from the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA) in Philadelphia. Every year Jose Melendez, accompanying pianist, vocal coach and conductor brings four very talented people to sing on the Milford stage in Ann Street Park.

Pike Opera is unique among other musical events in Milford in that its audiences, particularly including its sponsors, have a very loving and almost familial relationship with it. There is a closeness and loyalty which has developed over the years and here is what some of them have to say:

Matt Winkler: We (he and wife Lisa) were immediately captivated by the fact that something as culturally global, artistic and resilient as opera that could find its way to Milford and to us that was a magical event. The opera is such a positive force in Milford, and we are happy to celebrate what’s wonderful about opera and what’s wonderful about opera in Milford.

Paula Luckring: Opera in the Park is an event that truly makes Milford unique and special. It is an afternoon of beautiful music and community connection made possible by the vision, hard work, and generosity of many people dedicated to Milford.

Suzanne Levine: Opera in the park is my favorite Milford event, because the music is free and out of doors. During the performance, I love to watch people who are out walking their dog or pushing a stroller get caught unawares and stop to listen to the gorgeous singing. That is a miracle to us opera-lovers, because we always have a hard time getting people to listen for the first time

Rick Little: I’ve loved opera my entire life, and even studied it in college. I’m proud to support an organization that adds this art form to Pike County’s thriving cultural scene -- it’s access to this kind of diversity in art that makes this such a great place to live.

So, it looks like this seventh opera performance will be as special and magical as all of its supporters are counting on.