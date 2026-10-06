Music for the Week: Enjoy concerts, open mics and more

Saturday, Oct. 10

At 6 p.m., Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, welcomes Cellar Sounds for a night of jam-infused rock and blues.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, features 3 Rays of Light, the classic rock power trio featuring Billy Spanton. Expect to hear classics from The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Bob Seger, Bad Company, The Doors, Motown, and more!

Sunday, Oct. 11

Jam Room Brewing Company welcomes Burl Millings back to its stage for a 2 p.m. set.

At 2:30 p.m., Sean O’Flynn brings his seasoned stage presence to Back Road Brewing for an acoustic set covering the ‘60s through today!

Wednesday, Oct. 14

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, welcomes musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds to its Music City-style open mic night. Sign-ups start at 6 p.m., and performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Jam Room Brewing Company features a solo set by Jay Luke at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing welcomes Roxon to its stage. Enjoy a show by this five-piece cover group, which blends classic rock, rock ‘n’ roll, dance, pop, southern rock, and a handful of country tunes.

Then at 8 p.m., karaoke closes out the night with interactive fun at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.