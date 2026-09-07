Music for the Week: Enjoy family fun, block parties and more

Saturday, Sept. 12

At 12 p.m., the Catharine Street Fall Block Party returns to Milford for a weekend of live music, local artisans, family fun, and the best flavors of the season.

At the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, Swing Shift brings their 21-piece orchestra to Music on the Lawn starting at 1 p.m. At the same time, Billy Spanton delivers [genre to confirm] rock & roll to Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E. Harford Street, Bldg. 2.

Log Tavern continues its September Fest with No Promises at 5 p.m.

Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, welcomes premier blues band Merchants of Groove to the stage for a blend of electrified Chicago blues and blues rock at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Jive Garage Bar, 319 Broad Street, celebrates its first Kickoff Tailgate Block Party at 11 a.m. Enjoy football on a jumbo screen on the street, tailgate favorites and cold drinks, live music by “Dirty Mike and the Boys” from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., cornhole, ring toss and classic tailgate games, plus giveaways and prizes throughout the day.

At Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, Adam McKinley performs at 2 p.m.

Back at Back Road Brewing, GrayRose offers signature soulful vocals, acoustic grit, and rock-edge energy at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, kicks off its Tuesday night karaoke fun at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, features its Music City-style open mic night for entertainers of all kinds. Sign-ups start at 6 p.m., and performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Darian Rivera hosts his own open mic night at Log Tavern Brewing Co., starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

At 6 p.m., folk rock band Arborline Trio brings their sound to Jam Room Brewing Company, while Pedro DePaula offers his blend of indie, alternative, and classic rock in a dynamic solo set at Log Tavern Brewing.At 6:30 p.m., Sussex County’s The Poor Horsemen bring energetic, good-timin’ honky-tonk country to Back Road Brewing.Later, SideStreet begins another night of karaoke at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.