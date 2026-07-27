Music for the Week: Enjoy jazz, rock and more.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Enjoy music on the lawn at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad St., at 1 p.m., and hear the Rocken Horn Band, an eight-piece rock and light jazz band.

Later at 6:30 p.m., Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Rd., hosts The Tri-State Area’s Premier Pop Punk / Emo Cover Band, “Some Pop Punk Band.”

At 7:30 p.m. at The Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St., catch a performance of the musical Annie! Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Sunday, Aug. 2

At 1 p.m., Ann Street Memorial Park, 5th Street & West Ann Street, hosts Music in the Park with the Scott Weis Band, featuring an opening set from the Emery Rhodes Band. It’s a free, family-friendly day with a 50/50 raffle, snacks, refreshments, and handmade goods and memorabilia courtesy of Knotty & Nice.

At 2:30 p.m., Middletown, NY, duo Winter & Humpert brings acoustic classic rock songs to Back Road Brewing.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Stop by SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for a night full of fun and karaoke at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Starting at 6 p.m., the Signature Saloon’s Music-City-inspired open mic night begins.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad St., brings John Bendy to their stage for its Thursday night Jive Jam Session at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

Aaron Dixon delivers a blend of roots, soul, Motown, and Gospel at the Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E Harford St. Bldg 2, at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Action Park brings a theatrical, high-energy live tribute to the ‘80s to Back Road Brewing.

And at 8 p.m., head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for another night of karaoke!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.