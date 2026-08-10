Music for the Week: Enjoy music from Chris Raabe, Mike Pacer Experience and more.

Saturday, Aug. 15

At 1 p.m., start your afternoon with music on the lawn at Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street. Hear the six-piece Mike Pacer Experience play standard songs with a Latin jazz interpretation, featuring world-class saxophone and clarinet.

Later at 6:30 p.m., the five-piece Fred Zeppelin Band takes the stage at Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, for a night of your favorites, featuring David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin of course, and many others.

At SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, Tim VG & Company serves up a blend of country tunes.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Ann Street Memorial Park, 5th Street & West Ann Street, hosts its Music in the Park series featuring the Chris Raabe Band, with Celeste Corsano opening. Enjoy two hours of music, a 50/50 raffle, snacks, refreshments, and more, starting at 1 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Dylan Little offers acoustic renditions of rock, folk, and pop tunes from artists like Bob Dylan, Eagles, Coldplay, John Denver, CCR, Journey, Zac Brown Band, Zach Bryan, and more!

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Enjoy karaoke fun at SideStreet Bar & Grill, starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, kicks off its open mic night for entertainers of all kinds at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad Street, kicks off its Jive Jam Session with Chris Raabe at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

The Tangent Trio combines two guitars, a cajon, and a mandolin for a special unplugged experience at 6:30 p.m. at Back Road Brewing.

Later, at 8 p.m., SideStreet kicks off its karaoke night!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.