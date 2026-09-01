Music for the Week: Enjoy music from Cold Sweat, Arborline and more

Saturday, Sept. 5

At 1 p.m., enjoy Music on the Lawn at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, with Cold Sweat! Hear songs by guitar greats like Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, ZZ Top, and more, plus guest artist the amazing “WHEELS” on guitar.

Head to Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Rd., for funk and fun with Backwood Funk at 6 p.m.

If you’re looking for classic rock and roll, head to Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, to hear the best of the ‘80s and ‘90s with Vinyl Tap.

Sunday, Sept. 6

At Jam Room Brewing, Luke Tinklepaugh shows off his talents on harmonica and guitar at 2 p.m.

Then at 2:30 p.m., Arborline plays folk favorites at Back Road Brewing.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Get your karaoke on at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Bring your talents to Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., for their open mic night, with sign-ups at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Alan Cooper performs a solo set at Jam Room Brewing at 5 p.m. Or if you’re looking to get in on the traditional Irish session, head to Back Road Brewing at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

Jam Room Brewing welcomes The Frost duo, multi-instrumentalist Christian Gratz and vocalist LeahBeth Evans, at 5 p.m.

No Direction plays fun, upbeat, vocally driven “earworm” songs at Back Road Brewing at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., step into karaoke at SideStreet Bar & Grill.

At the same time, Country Live takes over the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St, to kick off Septemberfest weekend with powerhouse country tunes and tight harmonies. You won’t want to miss it!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.