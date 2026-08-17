Music for the Week: Experience live music, karaoke and more.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Enjoy Music on the Lawn at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, at 1 p.m., with a special performance by The Rocken Horn Band and The Jazz Roots Band.

Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, welcomes High Noon to their stage for a night of Country with a Side of Southern Rock.

Later at 7 p.m., SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, kicks off Country Fest! Catch sets by Jules Hope (7-7:45 p.m.), Alyssa Startup (8-8:45 p.m.), Billy McGowan (9-10 p.m.), and George James (10:30 p.m.-12 a.m.). There will also be line dancing and a special BBQ dinner available!

At 9 p.m., Iktüs brings their sounds to Jive Bar & Lounge, 319 Broad Street.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Hear the one-man-band experience by Jon Zanger at Back Road Brewing at 2:30 p.m. He’ll be covering songs from the late ‘50s to the modern day, across all genres: folk, pop, country.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

SideStreet Bar & Grill’s karaoke night kicks off at 6 p.m. Stop by and get on the mic yourself!

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Signature Saloon’s Music-City-Inspired Open Mic Night begins at 6:30 p.m., with signups starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

At Back Road Brewing, Eric Langberg & Bluestone deliver their modern take on classic blues and blues-rock, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Later, if you’re looking for more interactive fun, SideStreet’s karaoke night starts at 8 p.m.