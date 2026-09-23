Music for the Week: Fall fun across Pike County

Saturday, Sept. 26

Starting at noon, the Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E Harford St., Bldg. 2, presents its 7th Annual Oktoberfest! Enjoy seasonal craft beer, wine, and a selection of distilled spirits along with special German fare. The festivities also include polka music, contests, local vendors, and fun for the whole family. All raffle and donation proceeds will benefit the Milford Volunteer Fire Department.

At 1 p.m., Music on the Lawn at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad St., welcomes back The Ken & Barbie Show, featuring songs by Fleetwood Mac and guitar greats Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, and more.

The Dock on Wallenpaupak, 205 PA-507, features Leo B. for a lakeside afternoon set at 2 p.m.

Later at 6 p.m., The Two Taboo play versatile electric rock as a duo at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Rd., while Almost Floyd delivers a tribute show to the legendary band at Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Rd.

For another Pink Floyd tribute, head to the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St., for Pink Floyd USA Experience, showcasing more than 75 years of combined experience. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Jam Room Brewing Company hosts Nikki Granville and Jacqlyn Hyde, performing as 2 Chicks 1 Guitar, for an acoustic set at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Milford, PA’s John Curtin performs his medley of original arrangements of rock and pop classics at Back Road Brewing.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Show off your singing skills at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for karaoke night at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., invites entertainers of all kinds to its Music City-inspired open mic night at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Jam Room Brewing Company welcomes One Night Only (1NO), performing a unique party/dance rock set at 6 p.m.

Later at 8 p.m., karaoke begins at SideStreet Bar & Grill.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.