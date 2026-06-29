Music for the Week: Fourth of July celebrations and more.

Saturday, July 4

Enjoy the holiday with a special Birthday Extravaganza on the lawn at Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, at 1 p.m.! Hear The Star-Spangled Banner sung by Christine Honders, 8-Piece The Rocken Horn Band directed by Bruce Dedrick, Broadway singer Mark McGrath, and Brasanova – a patriotic band playing Sousa, marches, and more!

Later at 6:30 p.m., the Acoustic Bad Boys stop by Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road, for a set of covers spanning classic & modern country as well as current & classic rock, pop, and reggae hits.

Sunday, July 5

At 2 p.m., Adam McKinley brings his songs to Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, while Nick Sauschuck performs his own set at the Milford Dairy Bar, 307 W. Harford Street, at the same time. At 2:30 p.m., Nashville-based duo The Traveling Teardrops bring their nostalgic blend of folk, Americana, and original songs to Back Road Brewing.

Tuesday, July 7

SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, invites you to the stage for their karaoke night starting at 6 p.m.!

Wednesday, July 8

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., kicks off its Music City-inspired open mic night at 6 p.m., open to entertainers of all kinds!

Thursday, July 9

Jam Room Brewing hosts Tom Waskevitch for a solo set starting at 5 p.m.

Friday, July 10

At 6 p.m., Rays of Light bring guitar-driven rock covers and originals to Jam Room Brewing.

Five-piece band Roxon takes the stage at Back Road Brewing for a set blending classic rock, rock n’ roll, dance, pop, southern rock, and a handful of country tunes at 6:30 p.m.

Later, head to SideStreet for karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.