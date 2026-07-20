Music for the Week: Outdoor concerts, musicals and more.

Saturday, July 25

At 1 p.m. at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, Music on the Lawn kicks off with The Mike Pacer Experience. Enjoy this six-piece band playing standard songs with a Latin-jazz interpretation featuring world-class saxophone and clarinet.

At the Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E. Hartford Street, John Pabst performs an acoustic set at 2 p.m.

Gibson United Methodist Church, Church Road, welcomes Grand Ole Opry veteran Daryl Mosley to New Milford at 6 p.m. Mosley is a four-time Songwriter of the Year winner who has penned three Song of the Year award-winners and twenty #1 hits! The concert will be an intimate opportunity to hear his songs of life and faith, along with the entertaining stories of the people and events that inspired them.

Later at 6:30 p.m., five-piece jam-infused rock and blues cover band Cellar Souls takes the stage at Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road.

The Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine Street, hosts Annie the Musical starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Sunday, July 26

At 2 p.m., there’s another chance to enjoy Annie the Musical at The Milford Theater!

At the same time, Ciro Patti brings his acoustic melodies to The Dimmick Inn.

Singer-songwriter Billy Spanton delivers classic rock covers featuring The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and more at Back Road Brewing at 2:30 p.m.!

Monday, July 27

At 7 p.m., on North Broom St., hear the Broome Street Wind Ensemble and more small ensembles

Tuesday, July 28

Enjoy karaoke fun on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court.

Wednesday, July 29

At 6 p.m., the Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, kicks off their Music City-inspired open mic night of musicians, singers, comedians, and entertainers of all kinds!

Friday, July 31

Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E Harford St., Building 2, hosts Adam Tidridge for originals and covers from classic/alternative rock to Top 40 pop hits at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., southern-rock and blues enthusiasts can stop by Back Road Brewing to catch Black Cat Bone.

And if you’re looking for the spotlight yourself, head back to SideStreet Bar & Grill for another night of karaoke at 8 p.m.