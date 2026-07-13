Music for the Week: Outdoor music, cover bands and more.

Saturday, July 18

At 1 p.m., hear music on the lawn at the Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, with the Agatha Christie Theater, featuring a production directed by Steve Davis and produced by Mika Sweeney of Tri-State Players. Ryan Fogler opens at 2 p.m. with a classic American songbook.

Later at 6 p.m., Skyward Fall brings ‘90s covers and original rock songs from Radiohead to Foo Fighters, Fuel, and more at Jam Room Brewing, 101 Creamery Road.

Back Road Brewing Co., 248 Old Milford Road, welcomes Vera & The Force back for their classic southern rock and country covers, including Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers, Bruce Springsteen, and more, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., head to the Milford Theater, 114 E Catharine St., for a special showing of the musical Annie! Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Sunday, July 19

At 2 p.m., the Milford Theater hosts another viewing of the musical Annie.

At the same time, Zac Lawless performs acoustic blues, folk, and funk for the soul at Jam Room Brewing.

Back Road Brewing welcomes Warwick, NY, singer-songwriter Rob Canillo and his wife, Susan, for a mix of Americana and originals at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Stop by SideStreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingmans Court, for a night of karaoke fun starting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

At 6 p.m., the Signature Saloon, 600 Main Street, kicks off their Music City-inspired open mic night.

Thursday, July 23

Leo B. hosts his acoustic open mic night at Goodfella’s Italian Restaurant, 111 Hulst Drive, with signups starting at 5:30 p.m.

George Palickar delivers his acoustic solo singer-songwriter set at Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m.

And at the same time, Darian Rivera hosts his open mic night at the Log Tavern Brewing Co., 309 E Harford Street Building 2.

Friday, July 24

Backwoods Funk serves up their 4-piece funk favorites at Jam Room Brewing at 6 p.m., while Leo B. performs at The Boathouse, 141 PA-507, Hawley.

At 6:30 p.m., Jaketown Road rolls out Woodstock-era rock and Americana from the ‘60s-’80s at Back Road Brewing.

If you’re looking for the spotlight yourself, head to SideStreet Bar & Grill for their karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.