Music for the Week: Tooz Company, Zac Lawless and more perform across the county

Saturday, Oct. 3



Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, kicks off its 4th Annual Brewtoberfest at noon. Enjoy a full day of beer, brats, games, and live music!

At 1 p.m., Music on the Lawn at Pedranti Pavilion, 201 Broad Street, gets underway with The Rocken Horn Band, featuring Mark McGrath, bringing you everything from Motown, Broadway, swing, and classical to rock ‘n’ roll and even some James Brown.

Later, at 8 p.m., enjoy the greatest hits from the silver screen with Blockbuster Live at the Milford Theater, 114 E. Catharine Street, Milford. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Sunday, Oct. 4

The Historic Dimmick Inn, 101 E. Harford Street, welcomes Tooz Company for a set at 2 p.m., while Dan Engvaldsen takes the stage at Jam Room Brewing Company, 101 Creamery Road, at the same time.

Later, at 2:30 p.m., Timepeace brings their upbeat and introspective takes on familiar songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s to Back Road Brewing.



Tuesday, Oct. 6

Stop by Sidestreet Bar & Grill, 124 Dingman’s Court, for a night of karaoke fun at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

The Signature Saloon, 600 Main St., kicks off its Music City-inspired open mic night, with sign-ups at 6 p.m. and music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Jam Room Brewing welcomes Zac Lawless for his “Acoustic Blue Folk Funk for the Soul” set at 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

At 6:30 p.m., the Smokehouse Allstars, tristate-area vets, perform a mix of rock, blues, Louisiana dance, Southern rock, and country at Back Road Brewing, including songs by Delbert McClinton, The Meters, Taj Mahal, Otis Redding, Dr. John, The Doors, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more.

At 8 p.m., karaoke kicks off at Sidestreet Bar & Grill.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.