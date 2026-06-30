Greater Pike honors Milford attorney

Veteran Milford attorney and grassroots leader John “Duke” Schneider will receive the Greater Pike Community Foundation’s Barbara J. Buchanan Community Service Award at the organization’s 11th Annual Awards Dinner in September.

The dinner will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, N.Y. The gala event is open to all, and sponsorships, tables of 10, and individual tickets are now available at www.greaterpike.org/annual-dinner.

Schneider moved to Milford in 1968, following graduation from Penn State Dickinson Law School in Carlisle, Pa. A West Point graduate who served in the Army in the early 1960s, Schneider built a law practice in Milford specializing in land development and estate planning. He served as Pike County public defender and was a president of the Pike County Bar Association.

A believer in community-based philanthropy and engagement, Schneider has long been involved in local activities, serving with the Lions Club, Rotary, and numerous arts and community events including Black Bear Film Festival and Milford Music Festival. With his friend and client Dick Snyder, he was among the founders of Greater Pike Community Foundation in 2012 and served on its board for nine years.

Schneider and his wife, the late Joan M. Schneider, started the Schneider Family Fund at Greater Pike. He and his sister Jill Davis founded the Gertrude and Edward Schneider Family Fund to benefit area nonprofits. Following the death of Dick Snyder, Duke created the Snyder Chair of Conservation Studies Fund in honor of Dick’s memory. That fund, together with acreage that Dick donated to the Delaware Valley School District, “will allow Milford to continue its national reputation as the birthplace of the conservation movement,” Schneider said.

In addition, Greater Pike is recognizing John’s of Arthur Avenue with its Richard L. Snyder Business Leadership Award and Pike County Historical Society as the recipient of its Nonprofit Excellence Award.