Lenape Nation of Pa., Rep. Probst sign Treaty of Renewed Friendship

On Thursday, Aug. 6, State Rep. Tarah Probst joined the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania at the Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC) in Dingmans Ferry to sign the Treaty of Renewed Friendship.

This treaty, first signed in 2002 and renewed every four years, recognizes the Lenape tribe as being the indigenous people of Eastern Pennsylvania and “acknowledge(s) the Lenape people as the indigenous stewards of their homelands and also as the spiritual keepers of the Lenape Sipu, or Delaware River.” The treaty symbolizes the friendship that existed between William Penn and the Lenape during the colonization of the area. Every renewal of the treaty grants them opportunities to educate the current inhabitants of the area on Lenape history and culture.

Lenape leaders share stories, discuss the importance of the Treaty of Renewed Friendship

The event began with Chief Adam DePaul speaking to a large group of campers at PEEC, telling a traditional Lenape story about how rabbits came to look as they do today. The engaging story entertained and informed the children about a small portion of Lenape culture before then inviting the kids to participate in what they called a “candy dance” accompanied by Lenape drums and singing.

Afterward, the signers met and discussed the treaty itself. Treaty-signing liaison Shelley DePaul explained that the goal of this signing is to protect the Delaware River and its surrounding lands, inviting those who live on and around it to inform them of any potential problems that may be found.

Ms. DePaul then led a Lenape prayer, inviting all to participate but requesting that it not be recorded to maintain the intimacy of the moment. The founder of the river journey, Jim Beer, then spoke about the combined history of the treaty and the river journey, before the signers were all recognized and thanked for their support.

Probst reaffirms commitment to mutual respect

Probst later posted to Facebook about the treaty signing and what it represents. “By signing this treaty, we reaffirmed our commitment to environmental preservation, mutual respect and ensuring that indigenous voices remain an integral part of our community’s story and future.”

Rising Nation River Journey

The signing was one of many that will be taking place over the course of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania’s Rising Nation River Journey. This two-week river trip takes place every four years, along with the signing. It began on Aug. 2 and will conclude on Aug. 15. The Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania invites all to join them during this time, encouraging people to ride the river with their group for as long as they’d like or to attend any of the events that are listed on their website.