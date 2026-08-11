Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hosts back-to-school drive to benefit local schools

Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is hosting a back-to-school drive through Aug. 31 to benefit the Delaware Valley School District.

To donate, community members can drop off supplies and products at Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center at 264 Route 209 and 6. A drop box is available in the lobby, and donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 31.

“We are proud to host opportunities that encourage community engagement and foster meaningful connections,” said Zackary Holena, administrator of Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. “This fundraising effort is a chance for people to come together, support an important cause, and make a positive impact in our region. Through initiatives like this, we seek to strengthen relationships and create lasting benefits for our residents and our neighbors.”