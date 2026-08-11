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Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hosts back-to-school drive to benefit local schools

Young Life. Community members can donate items through Aug. 31.

Milford /
| 11 Aug 2026 | 02:28
    Milford Rehabilitation &amp; Healthcare Center is hosting a back-to-school drive through Aug. 31 to benefit the Delaware Valley School District.
    Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is hosting a back-to-school drive through Aug. 31 to benefit the Delaware Valley School District. ( Stock photo.)

Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is hosting a back-to-school drive through Aug. 31 to benefit the Delaware Valley School District.

To donate, community members can drop off supplies and products at Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center at 264 Route 209 and 6. A drop box is available in the lobby, and donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 31.

“We are proud to host opportunities that encourage community engagement and foster meaningful connections,” said Zackary Holena, administrator of Milford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. “This fundraising effort is a chance for people to come together, support an important cause, and make a positive impact in our region. Through initiatives like this, we seek to strengthen relationships and create lasting benefits for our residents and our neighbors.”

The community is asked to donate the following items:
Backpacks

Notebooks

Folders and binders

Loose-leaf paper

Pencils, pens and erasers
Crayons, colored pencils and markers
Glue sticks and scissors
Rulers and pencil pouches
Highlighters
Calculators
Headphones
USB flash drives
Reusable water bottles
Lunch boxes
New socks and underwear
Personal hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap)Tissues, hand sanitizer & disinfecting wipes
Children’s and young adult books
Other school supplies