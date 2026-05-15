Pike County Medical Foundation Fund receives $350K donation

The Pike County Medical Foundation Fund, administered by Greater Pike Community Foundation, received a $350,000 contribution from Senator Lisa Baker and Representative Jeff Olsommer to support the advancement of medical services for Pike County residents.

Established in 2023 by the Pike County Board of Commissioners, the Pike Medical Foundation Fund was created to raise and distribute funds to support, sustain, and enhance existing and future medical services within Pike County. To begin the fund, the commissioners allocated $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide a stable financial foundation for long‑term efforts to address the growing medical needs of the region. Since its inception, the fund has received grant funding and donations helping it to grow to over $3 million.

Pike County remains the only county in Pennsylvania without a hospital, a challenge that has contributed to long‑standing disparities in healthcare access. Continued support from community partners and state leaders is helping to close this critical gap and strengthen health equity across the region.

“Pike County’s designation as a healthcare desert underscores the critical need for sustained investment in medical services,” said Commissioner Ronald Schmalzle. “The ongoing growth of the Medical Foundation Fund marks an essential step toward ensuring that residents have access to the timely, high-quality care they deserve, close to home.”

The commissioners highlighted recent progress in building a more robust local healthcare system citing the construction of urgent care centers, the development of new partnerships and funding sources, and meaningful steps toward establishing the first hospital in Pike County. A primary and immediate care center is already open in Dingmans Ferry, with a second preparing to launch in the Lake Region of Wallenpaupack. “While the process is complex, these advancements are essential for improving quality of life and expanding access to care in a region with limited medical resources,” added Commissioner Matthew Osterberg.

“We thank Senator Baker and Representative Olsommer for their continued support of this Fund and for helping advance Pike County’s long‑term healthcare goals,” said Commissioner Christa Caceres.

”We are grateful for Senator Baker’s and Representative Olsommer’s commitment to improving healthcare access for Pike County residents, and for our county commissioners’ steadfast dedication to bringing a hospital to our community, which has gone without one for far too long.” said Rick Little, executive director, Greater Pike Community Foundation.

Gifts to the Pike Medical Foundation Fund can be made online or by check. Online donations can be made by visiting www.greaterpike.org/funds and selecting the Pike Medical Foundation Fund. Donations by check should be made payable to Greater Pike Community Foundation with “Pike Medical Foundation” on the memo line and mailed to Greater Pike Community Foundation, PO Box 992, Milford, PA 18337.