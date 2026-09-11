Pike receives $9.5K grant for historical society

The Pike County Historical Society will receive $9,500 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Cultural and Historical Support Grant to help cover maintenance utilities and payroll, State Rep. Tarah Probst announced.

Founded in 1930, the society operates a museum in a historic 1904 mansion and maintains thousands of artifacts and records documenting Pike County’s history. It also offers educational programs, lectures, performances and other community events.

“Preserving our history is an investment in our future,” Probst said. “I’ll continue working with my colleagues to make sure the organizations that protect and share our local heritage have the resources they need to serve our communities.”