Pike receives funding for infrastructure, public safety improvements through state grants

Sens. Lisa Baker (R-20) and Rosemary Brown (R-40) and Reps. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) and Jeff Olsommer (R-Wayne/Pike) announced that more than $4.2 million in Local Share Account (LSA) grants will be coming to Pike, Susquehanna and Wayne counties.

LSA grants are funded through gaming revenues under Act 71 of 2004 and are used to support economic development, community improvement and public interest projects.

“These investments will provide our local municipalities and community organizations with the resources they need to complete important infrastructure projects, improve public safety, acquire essential equipment, and better serve residents throughout our region,” the legislators said. “We are grateful to have worked together to secure this funding and bring state dollars back to our area where they can make a meaningful difference to the people we represent.”

In Pike County, the approved projects include:

Blooming Grove Township – $197,000 for water and sewer improvements at the Blooming Grove Complex.



Delaware Township, on behalf of American Legion Post 851 – $26,785 for HVAC upgrades.



Middle Smithfield Township, on behalf of Bushkill Fire Company – $200,000 to rehabilitate the firehouse.



Milford Township – $63,288 to improve stormwater management at the Pike County Municipal Building and community garden.



Westfall Township, on behalf of the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department – 207,489 to purchase new portable radios.