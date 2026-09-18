Volunteers wanted for cleanup event at Milford Beach.

The community is invited to spend the day giving back at Milford Beach as part of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River and Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area collaborative volunteer event on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milford Beach day use access.

This year’s event at Milford Beach will focus on landscaping and beautification efforts. Tasks will include weeding, removing invasive plants, adding mulch to gravel areas, planting greenery, and removing trash. Volunteers will help clean up the Milford Beach plaza, located at 150 Milford Beach Road, Milford, Pa. Before beginning their work, participants will gather under the pavilion for a safety briefing and sign volunteer forms.

Volunteers should come prepared for outdoor work and wear closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, long pants, long socks, and a hat for sun protection. All supplies and safety equipment will be provided. Volunteers should bring their own snacks, lunch, and water. The event is limited to 15 participants, and all ages are welcome to join.

To sign up, contact sophia_mckinstry@partner.nps.gov or jolene_miller@partner.nps.gov or apply directly at volunteer.gov.

The cleanup effort is part of National Public Lands Day, led by the National Environmental Education Foundation in partnership with the National Park Service and other federal agencies. It is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Each year, thousands of volunteers across the country help restore and preserve parks, trails, and urban green spaces. The day offers outdoor enthusiasts a unique opportunity to give back to the environment while connecting with their local communities.