Delaware Valley football preps for a tough season

The Delaware Valley High School football program is ready to take on the challenges they face in a tough division, with eyes on advancing to the state playoffs.

“[We want to] win the league, win the district and advance in the (PIAA) State Playoffs,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Keith Olsommer said.

The Warriors captured their first victory of the regular season with 13-10 triumph over East Stroudsburg South on Sept. 11. Delaware Valley lost their first two regular season games to Bethlehem Catholic and Northampton by a combined five points.

Delaware Valley is scheduled to host Scranton Prep on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Warriors have a 1-2 record and Scranton Prep currently stands at 2-1.

Team features strong roster of returning athletes and newcomers

Among the key returning varsity tested student athletes for the Warriors this season include Devin Estevez (senior, running back and outside linebacker), Dylan Bannon (senior, running back and inside linebacker), Philip Leslie (senior, offensive line and defensive line) and James Dabney (senior, tight end and outside linebacker).

Promising newcomers looking to make a positive impact at the varsity level include Nick Volord (sophomore, wide receiver and defensive back), Kyler Winslow (sophomore, wide receiver), Jason Westridge (sophomore, wide receiver and defensive back) and Carter Schatteman (freshman, offensive line and defensive line).

Steady and powerful leadership could prove to be a big factor in on the side of the Warriors this year.

“Our Captains are Devin Estevez, Dylan Bannon, Mike Seltzer and Philip Leslie,’’ Olsommer said. “All of them are leaders by example and great guys. They are there for the players when needed and able to push their teammates to be better.’’

Delaware Valley posted a hard fought 7-6 overall record in 2025.

This season, the Warriors compete in the ever challenging Lackawanna League Division 1 along with Scranton Prep, Valley View, North Pocono, Wallenpaupack Area, Abington Heights, Scranton and West Scranton.

Coach Olsommer views Scranton Prep and North Pocono as being among the top teams to beat in Lackawanna League Division 1.

“If we can stay healthy we are contenders,’’ Olsommer said. “We are thinner than years past, health is key.’’