Delaware Valley girls volleyball seeks 17th straight district title

Talent, work ethic and excitement describe the 2026 Delaware Valley High School girls volleyball program, which is set to face Dallas at home on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“I of course want to take home that 17th straight district title,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Karley May said. “Before we get there, I want to avenge some of our losses these past couple years. Dallas and Lake Lehman will both be tough, but I think we can do it. Berwick and Redeemer will continue to be at the top, and again, as long as we buckle down and get to work every day, I think we could go undefeated.’’

Key returning varsity experienced student athletes for the Warriors this year include Cece Dickerson (senior, outside hitter), Paris Machado (senior, outside hitter), Layla Hickok (senior, defensive specialist), Makayley Hughes (junior, setter), Peyton Machado (junior, right side) and Kayla Snyder (junior, libero).

Promising newcomers include Regan Donnelly and Cam Brohm both junior middles and Kylie Pearce (junior, defensive specialist).

“I will look to our three seniors as leaders this year,’’ May said. “Already I have seen them step into this role and the younger girls really look up to them. When something goes wrong, I see them looking to our seniors, before they even look to me or our coaching staff to either figure out what happened or for just a reassuring word. The three of them are so different, but compliment each other perfectly. They will be role models on and off the court and define the phrase ‘lead by example’.

“Makayley Hughes is going into her third season as my varsity setter. She destroyed the previous career record and is going into this season with 1205 assists. I am looking forward to having her for two more years and to continue to watch her grow in the sport. It will be a race to the record for Cece and Paris for career kills. If they continue to be as dominant at the net as they were last season, they will beat it.’’

Delaware Valley posted a strong overall record of 15-5 in 2025.

“I think we will be a real contender,’’ May said. “We have a lot of depth, three seniors, 10 juniors and even some younger girls that I know we can pull from when in need. But I have full faith in our varsity to do the work to keep our tradition going.’’