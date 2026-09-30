DV girls tennis co-captains Josephine Lordi and Emma Strickler lead on and off the court

Delaware Valley High School athletes Josephine Lordi and Emma Strickler possess the leadership and talent needed to serve as captains for the 2026 Delaware Valley High School girls tennis program.

“I chose both of these athletes because they are my number one and number two singles players and a lot falls on their shoulders and they handle pressure very well,’’ Delaware Valley head coach Amy Strickler said. “In tennis, first and second singles are often the most difficult positions to play because they face each team’s top two athletes.

“They are both very involved at school and have very good leadership skills. They lead our team in warm-ups and give encouraging words before matches. They are both someone the team can come to and discuss problems or get advice.’’

Both student athletes have already earned some impressive victories on the court this season.

“Emma is our first singles player and she recently beat North Pocono’s number-one player, who is ranked higher than she is, so that was quite an achievement for her,’’ Strickler said. “She has 34 wins to date in her high school tennis career. She has qualified for districts the past three years making it to quarterfinals each year.

“Josie just started playing tennis last year and started at number two singles for us which is amazing. She also qualified for singles and doubles districts last year. She has a total of eight wins in her high school year thus far with three of them being this season. Josie has come a long way this season in placing the ball more strategically and knowing when to hit certain shots.’’

The two captains have worked diligently to improve themselves in all aspects of the sport.

“I’ve not only seen both of them really grow in their playing abilities but also they’ve had a lot of growth and improvement with the mental aspect of tennis,’’ Strickler said. “Tennis is an extremely mentally challenging sport and they are both learning how to handle that part of the game a lot better and just play their game. Not only have I seen growth for themselves, but I’ve also seen them help the team mentally by supporting them and leading by example to not give up when they are down. They just keep fighting.’’

The ways in which the pair of seniors interact with their teammates is quite noteworthy.

“They both really care about the team,’’ Coach Stricker said. “They lead by example by fighting for every point in their own matches and trying to help secure a win for their team. Even if they don’t win, they put their all into every match.

“I think they bring some fun and laughter to the team as well. When we faced challenging teams they take the attitude that they are just going to try and play their best and it will make them stronger and a better player in the long run.’’

Most importantly, the two captains are leaders academically.

“They both currently have a High Honors cumulative GPA, and they both have taken several Advanced Placement courses,’’ Coach Strickler said. “Josie is a member of National Honor Society and Rho Kappa.’’

Several players on the roster have contributed for the Warriors this year.

“Avarie Balogh is our third singles player this year,’’ Coach Strickler said. “This is her first year playing singles and she has done an amazing job. Carlotta Schmitz and Fiona Weimer play our first doubles this year. This is both of their first year starting. Carlotta is a foreign exchange student from Germany and I am just proud of her for what she has accomplished so far. They are a force to be reckoned with.

“Joni Prinzing and Sophia Romeo start at second doubles for us this year. This is also their first year of starting. They are also doing a great job for us. They are trying to learn what strategies work best and how to play to each other’s strengths.’’