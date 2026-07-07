Former Delaware Valley High School athletes compete at college level

Several Delaware Valley High School graduates competed with dedication in college sports this recently concluded outdoor season.

Emmy Gagnon played midfield and attack as a sophomore for the Delaware Valley University (Doylestown, Pa.) women’s lacrosse team this spring season. Gagnon started in seven games and had nine goals and an assist for Del Val.

The Aggies posted five overall wins with two victories at home and a triumph in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division.

Paulie Weinrich was a junior short stick defensive midfielder for the Rochester Institute of Technology (New York) men’s lacrosse team this year. Weinrich played in all 24 games and had one goal and four assists for RIT.

The Tigers posted an overall record of 19-5 with a mark of 7-0 on their home field and 5-2 in the Liberty League. They won the Liberty League Tournament with victories over Saint Lawrence and Union. From there, RIT competed in the NCAA Tournament where they toppled Elmhurst, Salisbury, Babson and Bowdoin before being defeated in the championship game by Tufts.

Chris U’Glay was a sophomore pin hitter for the Misericordia University (Dallas, Pa.) men’s volleyball program this past season. U’Glay started in 26 matches and had 274 kills (team leader) and 47 service aces (team leader).

The Cougars finished with an overall record of 19-13 with a mark of 10-3 on their home court. In the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) they were 5-3. The Cougars advanced to the MAC Championships where they defeated Eastern University before losing to Stevens.

Carrigan McCormack was a freshman midfielder for the University of Findlay (Ohio) women’s lacrosse squad this year. McCormack competed in all 17 games and started in five of them for Findlay. McCormack tallied 14 goals and three assists.

The Oilers collected an overall record of 9-8 with a mark of 4-1 at home and 7-1 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC). They advanced to the GMAC Tournament where they were defeated by Tiffin in a contest held in Ashland, Ohio.

Peyton LaRocco was a first year attack player for the Stevenson University (Owings Mills, Maryland) men’s lacrosse program this past season. LaRocco played in all 18 games and started in one of them with 18 goals and 10 assists for Stevenson.

The Mustangs had eight overall victories with a mark of 5-4 on their home field and 6-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC). The Mustangs advanced to the MAC Commonwealth Championship Tournament were they topped Messiah University before being defeated by York College.