Local student athletes compete at collegiate level

Several local student athletes competed with pride and dedication in collegiate sports this past outdoor season.

Casey Kidd was a senior midfielder for the Reinhardt University (Waleska, Ga.) women’s lacrosse program this past season. Kidd competed in 10 games and started in one of them with 11 goals and three assists.

The Eagles recorded an overall record of 11-4 with a mark of 5-0 on their home field and 5-1 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC). They advanced to the championship round of the AAC Tournament before being defeated by Cumberlands. From there, the Eagles competed in the NAIA Tournament where they lost in the quarterfinals to Keiser.

Xander Kelly was a junior midfielder for the Holy Family University (Philadelphia) men’s lacrosse team this spring season. Kelly played in all 15 games and started in 13 of them with 23 goals and 19 assists for Holy Family.

The Tigers posted an overall record of 8-7 with two wins on their home field and a mark of 4-4 in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). They advanced to the CACC Tournament where they toppled Post University before being defeated in the semifinal round by Wilmington University. Kelly is listed as an Accounting major.

Connor Gaughan was a junior goal keeper for the University of New England (Maine) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Gaughan made seven saves this year.

The Nor’easters had six overall wins with four victories at home and three triumphs in the Conference of New England. Gaughan is listed as a Business major.

Bryson Mackey was a first year midfielder for the Misericordia University (Dallas) men’s lacrosse program this year. The Cougars tallied an overall record of 9-7 with four wins on their home field and three victories in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division.

Noah Rabolli was a freshman who played attack and midfield for the Messiah University (Mechanicsburg, PA) men’s lacrosse team this spring season. Rabolli played in 12 games and started in three of them with four goals and four assists for Messiah.

The Falcons collected an overall record of 9-7 with a mark of 6-0 on their home field and 5-2 in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Commonwealth Conference. Messiah advanced to the MAC Commonwealth Conference Tournament where they were defeated by Stevenson University in a contest held in Stevenson, Md.