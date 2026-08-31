Wallenpaupack Area High School boys soccer preps for a tough season

The competition that the Wallenpaupack Area High School boys soccer program will face on the pitch will go from tough to tougher this season. That’s why the Buckhorns train with dedication regularly-in anticipation of the many challenges that await them this year.

The Buckhorns are scheduled to host Hamburg on Friday, Sept. 4.

“As a team we would like to compete to win in each game and push for a high seed in the playoffs to insure a home game,’’ Wallenpaupack Area head coach Scott Bonagura said. “We would like to go deep into the district playoffs.’’

Returning varsity athletes and promising newcomers

Among the key returning varsity student athletes helping guide the Buckhorns toward their goals this year are Colby Bonagura (senior, midfielder), Dawid Mrowka (senior, defender), Josh Katz (senior, goal keeper), J.J. Blaum (senior, defender) and Jacob Eckes (senior, midfielder).

Promising newcomers looking to make strong impact on the varsity lineup include Liam Magee (senior, midfielder), Orson Whitehouse (senior, defender), Logan Haynes (senior, midfielder), Mason Miller (senior, defender), Daniel Rodriguez (senior, striker), Benjamin Cumberland (junior, striker) and Connor Paternoster (junior, midfielder).

“Colby Bonagura will look to control the offensive attacks through the midfield,’’ Coach Bonagura said. “Dawid Mrowka will help lead the defense as well as Josh Katz as the goal keeper keeping the team organized in front of him. Jacob Eckes will help stop attacks playing a defensive midfield role. I have a good group of seniors all over the field that will be able to lead with their experience.’’

Team hopes to continue winning record

The Buckhorns posted a winning overall record of 10-9-1 in 2025.

“This group of players have put a lot of time in the off seasons over there to career to push for contending for the Division title,’’ Coach Bonagura said. “Our Division is extremely competitive and I expect each game to be highly contested. Coming off a State title I would consider Abington Heights to be the favorite. We are a senior led team with a great chemistry and are working hard to get ready for a great season.’’