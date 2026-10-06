Wallenpaupack Area High School girls tennis surpasses expectations

Against a considerably difficult schedule, the Wallenpaupack Area High School girls tennis continues to meet and indeed surpass expectations this season.

Helping to guide the Buckhorns proudly and in numerous ways are the senior captains on the roster, Alexis Lopes-Torres and Alexandra Spritzler.

“The players select the captains based on leadership qualities on and off the court,’’ Wallenpaupack Area head coach Christopher Doty said. “We are very happy with our two captains this year because they are both excellent students, excellent players and more importantly, excellent young ladies.’’

Through the month of September, the Buckhorns have certainly been excellent as a team.

“Our record is 12-5 and are headed to the District Two semifinals on (Oct. 5) against Wyoming Seminary,’’ Doty said. “In our five losses, the cumulative amount of losses that our opponents suffered is two, so the losses are to very good teams.

“Our credo always is to finish every day better than you started the day, and this group has complete ‘buy-in’. We started the season 0-3 and since we are 12-2, so the improvement is profound.’’

The captains are very strong academically.

“As a team (16 players) all of our upper classmen are either on the Honor Roll or in the National Honors Society (freshmen are not eligible until the end of the year) and we are very proud of them for that,’’ Doty said.

Both captains interact well with the rest of the student athletes on the roster.

“We expect all of our girls to be excellent teammates and they work with each other and push each other at practice every day,’’ Doty said. “We have a competitive environment where all of our positions are open and any player can challenge any other player at any time.

“One would think this philosophy would create chaos or in-fighting, but it is the opposite with this group. While they challenge themselves and each other, they remain competitive with each other as well and that makes all of us better.’’

Several tennis players definitely have contributed mightily for Wallenpaupak Area this fall season.

“Our singles starters, first position Olivia Kogan (senior) and second position Addy Ezzo (sophomore) have improved immensely during the year,’’ Doty said. “Our doubles teams of (first doubles) Alexandra Spritzler and Jenna Petroski (junior) and (second doubles) Kiana Madrigal (senior) and Maya Hirzallah (junior) as well as Laila Golshirazi (junior) and Emily Jensen (junior) have performed very well and in 17 decisions, have lost just four times combined.’’