Column: Senate approves legislation to decrease costs for PA families

The Senate approved legislation to dramatically decrease costs for Pennsylvania families by cutting taxes on electric bills and school supplies, eliminating the current sales tax exemption for data centers and strengthening the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, according to Sen. Lisa Baker, who supported the measure.

“Pennsylvania families deserve relief from the rising cost of everyday essentials, and this legislation delivers meaningful savings where they need it most,” Baker said. “By lowering electric bills, providing a back-to-school sales tax holiday, expanding educational opportunities through the EITC program and ensuring our tax policies reflect the needs of communities across the commonwealth, we’re putting hardworking taxpayers first. This package represents a significant investment in Pennsylvania families and a commitment to making our state more affordable for everyone.”

The Senate action comes at a time when hardworking Pennsylvania families are laser-focused on the issue of affordability. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Office of PA State Senator, Lisa Baker