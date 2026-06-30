Opinion: Setting the record straight on education tax credit legislation

I’m writing in response to misleading text messages recently sent to residents across Monroe and Pike counties about recent education tax credit legislation, and to clarify what it actually does.

House Bill 2632 does not cut funding from Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax or Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit programs. The legislation maintains the full $680 million allocation for the 2026–27 fiscal year, and students currently receiving scholarships will continue to do so without interruption.

The bill focuses on strengthening support for students while improving transparency and accountability. It also expands access to early childhood education programs for children from birth to age 2 and broadens opportunities for some of Pennsylvania’s lowest-income students.

Importantly, it adds stronger reporting and oversight, including additional review by the Auditor General’s Office, so taxpayers can better understand how these funds are distributed and who benefits.

The misleading messages circulating about this bill raise the question of why anyone would oppose greater transparency and accountability. This legislation does not cut funding or eliminate scholarships; it strengthens oversight and provides the public with clearer information about a $680 million tax credit program that allows corporations to reduce their tax burden, ultimately supported by Pennsylvania’s working families.

This legislation is about transparency—not cuts.

As always, my office is available if you have questions.

Tarah Probst

PA State Representative, 189th District