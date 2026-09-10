$!DV Outperforms Expectations in Preseason Game

QB Lucas Petersheim threw 28 times, completing 17 passes for 235 yards. Jacob Wolak and James Dabney continued to be his favorite targets with crisp routes and sticky hands.

The offensive line has proven surprisingly resilient punching above their weight, allowing zero sacks in two games. The defense has held steady through both games against stronger faster opponents from higher sections. The running backs played for the team, throwing strategic blocks and protecting their quarterback when not running the ball.

Coach Olsommer, in his 28th year, has given future opponents something to worry about in the film room, with one week dominated by the run and the next by a blazing passing game.

Find out which offense DV will trot out this Friday at 7 p.m. in Milford against East Stroudsburg.