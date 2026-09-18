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DV Sputters, then Wins 13-10

SPORTS. Delaware Valley battled through offensive struggles and key injuries to defeat East Stroudsburg 13-10 on a thrilling fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

| 18 Sep 2026 | 10:40
    #14 - Jacob Wolak. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
    #14 - Jacob Wolak. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

DV aimed to throw on 9/11, but turned to senior running back Devin Estevez to pull off a thrilling 4th quarter-hogging, 20-play, seven-minute, 73 yard touchdown drive.

$!#24 - Devin Estevez. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
#24 - Devin Estevez. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

DV converted two fourth downs, won the game 13-10, and left only 20 seconds on the clock for East Stroudsburg to counterattack.

$!#7 - Lucas Petersheim, #24 -Devin Estevez. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
#7 - Lucas Petersheim, #24 -Devin Estevez. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

With an offense mostly stalled throughout the game, DV’s unheralded but promising defense stepped up to keep the game competitive. Senior linebacker Dylan Bannon braved a sore ankle to anchor the defense including a late-game red-zone 4th down stop to give DV their final chance.

$!#1 - Nick Vilord. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
#1 - Nick Vilord. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

Estevez, Lucas Purdon and Alex Cavalrio provided support, though every member of that Defense deserves mention. #88 Cole Belcher made important contributions on both sides of the ball.

$!#7 - Lucas Petersheim, #24 -Devin Estevez. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
#7 - Lucas Petersheim, #24 -Devin Estevez. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

Coach Olsommer pressed the throw, but senior QB Lucas Petersheim was off target early, his receivers had a hard time holding onto the ball, and Stroudsburg was ready for the screen pass.

$!#8 - Alex Calvario. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
#8 - Alex Calvario. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

As a result, Olsommer turned to his young offensive line to grind it out and open lanes for the running of heart-as-big-as-Texas Estevez and his full-back protege Joey Weidner.

$!#17 - Matt Marotta. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
#17 - Matt Marotta. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

Injuries have stalked DV. Stars James Dabney, Mason Stewart and Bear Leslie all sat out last night’s game, testing the depth of the roster early in the season.

$!#9 - Landon Decker. Photo Credit: Chris Decker
#9 - Landon Decker. Photo Credit: Chris Decker

DV’s last three games have been decided by a total of 8 points. Next week is Homecoming, with the game starting at 4 p.m.

Jessica Jennifer