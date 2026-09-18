DV Sputters, then Wins 13-10

DV aimed to throw on 9/11, but turned to senior running back Devin Estevez to pull off a thrilling 4th quarter-hogging, 20-play, seven-minute, 73 yard touchdown drive.

DV converted two fourth downs, won the game 13-10, and left only 20 seconds on the clock for East Stroudsburg to counterattack.

With an offense mostly stalled throughout the game, DV’s unheralded but promising defense stepped up to keep the game competitive. Senior linebacker Dylan Bannon braved a sore ankle to anchor the defense including a late-game red-zone 4th down stop to give DV their final chance.

Estevez, Lucas Purdon and Alex Cavalrio provided support, though every member of that Defense deserves mention. #88 Cole Belcher made important contributions on both sides of the ball.

Coach Olsommer pressed the throw, but senior QB Lucas Petersheim was off target early, his receivers had a hard time holding onto the ball, and Stroudsburg was ready for the screen pass.

As a result, Olsommer turned to his young offensive line to grind it out and open lanes for the running of heart-as-big-as-Texas Estevez and his full-back protege Joey Weidner.

Injuries have stalked DV. Stars James Dabney, Mason Stewart and Bear Leslie all sat out last night’s game, testing the depth of the roster early in the season.