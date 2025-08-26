$!From flames to flavor: Athenia’s outdoor living experts share their favorite fire pit recipes

As the sun sets and the evening breeze rolls in, nothing captures the magic of summer like gathering around a crackling fire. In Sussex County, N.J. – and throughout the tristate area –locals turn to Athenia Mason Supply for its wide selection of stylish, easy-to-install fire pit kits. They’re one of Athenia’s biggest sellers, offering both gas and wood-burning options. Athenia’s pros know fire pits – and how to cook up some great snacks over them. To sweeten the evenings, here are some of their favorite dessert recipes that are fire pit-friendly and perfect for the summer time.

Banana Splits : A fire pit twist on a classic ice cream treat First, spray 4 large sheets of aluminum foil with cooking spray for the six bananas to be wrapped in. Next, cut the peel of the banana in half, from stem to bottom. Disperse one package of mini marshmallows and two cups of semisweet chocolate chips, evenly inside each banana peel. Finally, wrap the bananas in aluminum foil and place over the campfire for about five minutes, or until marshmallows and chocolate chips are melted. Carefully unwrap and peel back the banana to enjoy!

Cinnamon Sugar Biscuit Sticks This simple recipe is perfect for dessert or breakfast, and requires no prep. First, mix one cup of white sugar and ¼ cup of ground cinnamon together in a bowl. In a separate bowl, pour ½ cup of melted butter. Next, form the one 10 ounce can of refrigerated biscuit dough into ropes, each about four to five inches long and place onto skewers. Roast and turn skewers over campfire for about 8-10 minutes, or until biscuit dough is browned. Finally, coat the biscuits with melted butter and then roll in cinnamon sugar mixture to enjoy!